Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Thursday called for enhanced verifiability in computer chips, citing evolving security threats in the hardware wallet sector.

Buterin said in a blog post that most commercial open-source chips do not disclose enough detail to verify their physical construction. Publishing what a chip is programmed to do is different from providing a blueprint against which inspectors can check the hardware itself.

“This concern is not just theoretical,” Buterin said, adding that the crypto industry has seen attacks that involve inserting spy implants into hardware wallets before they get sold to consumers.

Buterin warned that future attacks could be harder to detect, with malicious functions built into replacement chips that resemble legitimate ones.

“This, you cannot detect with the naked eye,” he wrote.

In October, Ledger said malicious implants in devices sold through reseller CryptoBilis captured recovery phrases and transmitted them over cellular networks. Ledger suspended reseller sales in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, tightened distribution rules and offered X-ray inspections after tampered devices surfaced beyond the region.

Trezor in November said it found similar implants in three devices sold through the same reseller. The company released a firmware update to stop the implants from capturing data and reduced its reseller network by about 80%.

Related: Ledger’s early implant warnings deserved more action, Karpelès says

Buterin envisions a split between performance and security

Buterin warned that inspecting chips would remain a specialist task for professional auditors, journalists and civil society groups, even if hardware designs became fully open-source.

“In order for computation to be democratized, the hardware layer must be open for participation and tinkering too,” he wrote.

Still, Buterin said that given extreme commercial pressures that companies face, the industry cannot expect all hardware to become open source.

He said he hoped the industry would split into performance hardware and secure hardware. While secure hardware might be “10x less efficient or more,” it would still be sufficient for most everyday applications.

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