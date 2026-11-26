Theoretical computer scientist Scott Aaronson says leading AI laboratories are likely sitting on undisclosed breakthroughs in cryptography.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Aaronson, a former OpenAI researcher and professor at The University of Texas at Austin, warned that algorithms emerging from AI-driven mathematical advances will eventually break currently deployed cryptosystems.

“I’m virtually certain, from multiple reliable sources, that the AI labs are now sitting on one or more bombshells in that area,” Aaronson said. “However, until I either see details or hear directly from someone at a lab, I feel much, much less confident about the specific nature of those bombshells.”

The remarks add to concerns that AI’s accelerating mathematical capabilities could eventually undermine the cryptography used to secure crypto wallets and blockchain transactions. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and researcher Justin Drake raised those concerns in October.

AI tackles longstanding mathematical problems

Recent weeks have illustrated the pace at which AI has been able to overcome previously unsolvable math problems.

On Friday, Anthropic mathematician Levent Alpöge released an AI-assisted proof of the Generalized Riemann Hypothesis, one of the most famous unsolved problems in mathematics.

Alpöge developed it with an unreleased version of Claude over roughly six weeks, spanning 17 million lines of Lean code. The proof was later verified as correct by Lean FRO and the Mathlib Initiative.

Days later, both Anthropic and OpenAI released proofs of the VP versus VNP conjecture, described as an algebraic cousin of P versus NP, another major unsolved problem in theoretical computer science.

In October, OpenAI released 722 AI-generated math manuscripts covering 372 problem areas on GitHub, which has since been nicknamed the “mathocalypse.”

“This past week — is very much like I would’ve always imagined the beginning of an AI singularity to look and feel like,” said Aaronson.

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One of the rumors, according to Aaronson, is that one or both of the AI labs have solved “Factoring in P,” referring to a polynomial-time factoring algorithm — a breakthrough that could threaten RSA cryptography.

AI commentator Andrew Curran and Carnegie Mellon University machine learning researcher Aran Nayebi also said they had heard similar rumors.

Aaronson, however, declined to offer any insight on the idea that ECDSA, a digital signature scheme used by Bitcoin, had been broken.

“Crucially, don’t want the cryptography part of the story to overshadow the intellectual enormity of what’s happening,” said Aaronson.

“If, in these days of long-prophesied revelation and wonders and terrors, your main worry is your Bitcoin wallet, then go somewhere else for rumors about whether or not ECDSA is broken or whatever. I don’t have what you’re looking for here.”

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