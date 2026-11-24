Google envisions the kinds of genres a user could find themselves starring in. Source: USPTO
In another example, Google describes a user who has recently watched a video about a cricket player in the Cricket World Cup.
“The video should incorporate elements of the Cricket World Cup and Player 1’s recent performance. Perhaps [user_name] could be cheering for India in the stands or interacting with Player 1 in some way,” it wrote.
Google’s proposal also makes room for commercials. In one version described in the filing, when a viewer picks an AI-generated show, an ad server retrieves the video, inserts ads and streams the resulting version to the viewer’s TV.
The application names Aravind Reddy Ayuluri, a software engineer and Prameela Kavya Thummuru, a machine learning engineer at Google as the inventors.
Cointelegraph reached out to Google for comment.
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