Google has filed for a patent on a system that uses information it has on you to create a customized AI-generated TV channel, full of shows that star you as the protagonist.

The patent, submitted May 13, 2025, and published by the US Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday, describes a system called “My Channel,” filled with AI-generated content tailored to a user’s watch history and demographic data. The system could use photos or videos of the viewer to create a digital likeness and generate a synthetic voice for their character’s dialogue.

“You are a customized video generating model. Generate a customized video for a user where the user will play the protagonist,” the example AI prompt reads.

“The generated customized video includes characteristics based on the <user_profile>. The generated customized video follows the style and format of the <top_watches> of the user. The generated customized video sticks to the <preferred_genres> of the user, but the narrative for the generated customized video is customized.”

Many companies file patents that never become products. However, Google’s proposal isn’t too far off from reality. In China, AI-powered filmmakers are generating hundreds of one-minute TV microdramas, called “duanju,” each day.

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Shortical, an Israeli-based streaming service available in the US, produces fully AI-generated microdramas among conventional titles. It even allows users to audition their face to be potentially added as characters in future AI-generated microseries.

Google envisions the kinds of genres a user could find themselves starring in. Source: USPTO

In another example, Google describes a user who has recently watched a video about a cricket player in the Cricket World Cup.

“The video should incorporate elements of the Cricket World Cup and Player 1’s recent performance. Perhaps [user_name] could be cheering for India in the stands or interacting with Player 1 in some way,” it wrote.

Google’s proposal also makes room for commercials. In one version described in the filing, when a viewer picks an AI-generated show, an ad server retrieves the video, inserts ads and streams the resulting version to the viewer’s TV.

The application names Aravind Reddy Ayuluri, a software engineer and Prameela Kavya Thummuru, a machine learning engineer at Google as the inventors.

Cointelegraph reached out to Google for comment.

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