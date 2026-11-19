Written by Bryan O'Sheastaff editorEdited by Felix Ngstaff editor
Written by Bryan O'Sheastaff editor
Edited by Felix Ngstaff editor
Anthropic shares expected to open 26.5% above $83 IPO price
MarketsPublishedNov 19, 2026
The Claude maker’s $81.3 billion offering comes as OKX reports a premium in its pre-IPO contract ahead of the Nasdaq debut.
Anthropic shares were expected to open at $105 on Thursday, about 26.5% above their $83 initial public offering price, as investors awaited the Claude AI chatbot maker’s Nasdaq exchange debut.
The expected price was current as of 10:45 am Eastern Time, according to Reuters.
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