Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek has revealed a design to increase the autonomy of AI coding assistants so they can perform multiple tasks with less human intervention.

The aim is to reduce human input in coordinating and monitoring multiple AI agents, according to a paper published by the company’s DeepSeek Harness team and reported by Singapore’s South China Morning Post on Sunday.

Managing multiple agents demands human attention, the team said, noting that “single-task limits depend on model capabilities, while multitask limits depend on human attention.”

The DeepSeek paper said a person can oversee only three to five active AI agent sessions simultaneously. Its proposed system would distribute tasks among agents and coordinate their work, leaving humans free to review results and make decisions.

The proposal comes amid intense competition among AI developers, including US companies Anthropic and OpenAI, according to the SCMP.

Cointelegraph reported last October that Chinese artificial intelligence models were outperforming US counterparts in cryptocurrency trading, according to data from blockchain analytics platform CoinGlass.

AI chatbot DeepSeek led a crypto trading experiment, being the only AI model to generate a positive unrealized return of 9.1%. The results surprised crypto traders, given that DeepSeek was developed at a fraction of the cost of its US rivals.

Magazine: New DeepSeek ban in US, Swiss-Asia crypto ties deepen: Asia Express