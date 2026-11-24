The Ethereum Foundation says it has doubled its protocol security team as it accelerates work to overhaul Ethereum’s defenses against threats posed by quantum computers and artificial intelligence.

In a Monday blog post, Ethereum Foundation researcher Kev Wedderburn said that while Ethereum has been planning ways to mitigate threats posed by quantum computers, AI has now emerged as a more urgent risk.

The planned overhaul would change how Ethereum validators sign messages, how users authorize transactions and how Ethereum verifies data posted by rollups.

“This upgrade is harder than the Merge, and we have less time,” said Wedderburn, while acknowledging that faster development “makes it easier to ship bugs.”

He said in response, the foundation has expanded its protocol security team to ensure formal verification and security work can keep pace with development.

“Every layer of the protocol and ecosystem will need to adapt to the reality that hardening the protocol is now our highest priority,” he added.

Earlier this month, Ethereum Foundation researcher Justin Drake outlined a December 2028 target for completing Ethereum’s post-quantum and post-AI transition, a year earlier than the foundation’s previously announced quantum-resistance deadline.

Related: Ethereum’s Glamsterdam upgrade could slip to May 2027 over compatibility concerns