Ethereum’s Glamsterdam upgrade could be pushed back as far as May 2027 if developers decide to modify its specifications to address smart contract compatibility issues, according to discussions at Thursday’s All Core Developers meeting.

Glamsterdam is a planned Ethereum hard fork aimed at increasing the network’s capacity and efficiency. However, blockchain security firm ChainSecurity warned in October that proposed changes to Ethereum’s gas pricing could disrupt existing smart contracts and potentially expose them to exploitation, prompting developers to postpone the Hoodi testnet fork, originally scheduled for Oct. 26.

The concerns center on gas repricing proposals EIP-8037 and EIP-8038. Researchers identified 13 real-world examples of potentially affected contracts in October, while a November investigation examined eight smart contract invariants that could be disrupted by the upgrade.

During Thursday’s meeting, developers said the Ethereum Foundation, ChainSecurity and security firm Dedaub had collectively contacted at least 50 affected companies. Three projects were classified as high impact, with fixes completed or expected by mid-December, while medium-impact projects reported timelines extending to Jan. 10.

Developers debated whether to retain Glamsterdam’s existing specifications or modify them to reduce compatibility risks, as changes intended to protect some contracts could disrupt others.

“Every spec change could, again, break new invariants that we are not aware of breaking yet,” one developer warned during the meeting.

Under the current specifications, mainnet activation could come as early as mid-January 2027. However, waiting until January to decide could push activation to late February or early March, or April or May if modifications are adopted, and no decision has been reached yet.

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Ethereum weighs accelerating post-quantum security

Separately, Ethereum’s next planned hard fork, Hegotá, could see its scope reduced as the network seeks to accelerate its transition to post-quantum cryptography.

During the meeting, developers considered postponing some Ethereum Improvement Proposals to prioritize post-quantum features, although several argued that reducing the upgrade’s scope would offer little benefit unless it also shortened the rollout timeline.

Developers also raised compatibility concerns over EIP-8151, a proposal designed to protect accounts migrating to post-quantum security. A preliminary review identified a potentially large number of existing smart contracts that could be affected by the changes, complicating the proposal’s inclusion in Hegotá.

No decision was reached on Hegotá’s scope, with client teams expected to submit their positions ahead of further discussions in two weeks.

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