Nvidia’s board unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as president and CEO after consultations with senior US government officials, concluding that his return posed no national security risk despite an ongoing investigation into an alleged foreign intelligence operation targeting him.

In a Monday announcement, Nvidia said its directors were satisfied with Huang’s candor and ability to lead following a series of discussions. The independent investigation will continue despite his reinstatement.

Nvidia shares surged 28.91% to $161.82 shortly after US markets opened on Monday, according to Yahoo Finance data.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, will return to her previous role, while Harvey Jones will remain chair of the board.

The chipmaker also announced the formation of a National Security and Export Control Committee comprising independent directors to oversee compliance and security risks. Nvidia plans to appoint a chief compliance officer and continue cooperating with government investigations.

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.