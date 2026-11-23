Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to $61,846 on Monday, up 12.3% from Saturday’s two-year low, as US stock futures rebounded after last week’s tech sell-off.

Key points:

Nasdaq-100 futures rose 3.1% and S&P 500 futures gained 2.4% ahead of Monday’s US open.

Economists expect the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge to show that prices rose 0.3% in October, down from 0.5% in September.

Bitcoin hit $55,081 on Saturday, its lowest price since September 2024, and closed lower for a seventh straight week.

Tech futures hint at U-turn after week of selling

Nasdaq-100 futures rose 3.1% and S&P 500 futures gained 2.4% ahead of Monday’s US open after Friday’s tech sell-off.

Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Friday in correction territory, more than 10% below their recent closing highs. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.3% to 22,617.73, erasing its gains for the year.

Nasdaq Composite Index weekly chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The sell-off followed Anthropic’s record-breaking $81.3 billion IPO, which saw traders take profits across the AI sector. Anthropic shares reached $115 in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday. They closed Friday at $88.91.

Anthropic stock 15-minute chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Economist Mohamed El-Erian said investors sold existing holdings to make room for Anthropic shares. He also cited uncertainty at Nvidia and calls from Federal Reserve officials for higher interest rates.

“Whether battered markets find stability in a holiday-shortened week hinges on how fragile technicals interact with a heavy global economic calendar,” he said about the coming trading week.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 2.4% and 3.1% respectively ahead of Monday’s Wall Street open.

In Asia, the weakness remained, with South Korea’s KOSPI fell 3.3% lower at 4,708 points on Monday, its lowest close since mid-January.

KOSPI one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Nvidia remains on the radar as hopes of ousted CEO Jensen Huang returning continue to circulate despite a firm rejection by the company’s board. These were boosted by comments from US President Donald Trump, who on Friday told reporters that he “would love to see” Huang reinstated.

Monthly US inflation expected to slow

US stock markets will close Thursday for Thanksgiving and reopen Friday for a shortened session ending at 1 pm Eastern time (18:00 UTC).

Amid mounting concerns over long-term Fed policy tightening, traders are focused on the Fed’s “preferred” inflation gauge.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release the October personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index on Wednesday. Economists expect prices to have risen 0.3% in October, down from 0.5% in September. They expect annual inflation to rise to 3.8% from 3.6%.

US consumer spending changes in September 2026. Source: BEA

Fed officials have since been more vocal about the need to contain inflation, which has remained above its 2% target for five years. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said last week that policymakers should raise rates by half a percentage point in December or make clear they intend to raise rates again in January.

Markets continue to expect a 25-basis-point hike in December, per data from CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, with a surprise reading in PCE still able to shift the odds, as well as spark volatility in crypto and risk assets.

Fed target-rate probability comparison (screenshot). Source: CME Group

On Sunday, billionaire investor Bill Ackman argued that overly hawkish policy moves would be detrimental, echoing comments by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“Many people believe that they may be making a policy mistake if they overtighten,” Bessent told CBS.

Bitcoin reclaims $60,000 in time for weekly close

Bitcoin recovered from Saturday’s $55,081 low to close the week above $61,000 on Sunday.

Related: Bitcoin ETFs shed $1.8B in third-largest weekly outflow

Data from TradingView shows a repeat of last weekend’s behavior, with volatility compounded by thinner order books outside TradFi trading hours. On Monday, BTC/USD hit intraday highs of $61,846 on Bitstamp, marking a bounce of up to 12.3%.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Bitcoin printed its seventh consecutive red candle on the weekly chart for the first time since the 2022 bear market, with crypto long liquidations reaching $3.75 billion, per data from CoinGlass.

Sell-side volume remained lower than during previous swing lows of 2026, with trader and analyst Rekt Capital noting a lack of complete “capitulation” among traders.

BTC/USD one-week chart with volume data. Source: Rekt Capital on X.com

Analyst and podcast host Michael Van de Poppe said Bitcoin rallied 15% to 30% in teh weeks after a late-2015 sell-off, the March 2020 pandemic crash and the November 2022 FTX collapse. He put resistance for the current rebound at $66,000 to $75,000.

likened conditions to key swing lows from previous BTC price cycles: the crash in Q4 2015, the COVID-19 cross-market crash in March 2020 and the collapse of exchange FTX in November 2022.

“After that, some more tests lower and volatility fading down before a big breakout upwards. That would be the ideal scenario,” he wrote on X.

In a sign of increasing seller exhaustion, Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) produced a tentative bullish divergence on daily time frames. RSI dropped to 17.4 on Saturday, reversing above its year-to-date low of 15.5 seen in early June, when price reached $59,300.

BTC/USD one-day chart with RSI data. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

At the lows, the pair was down 56.3% versus its current all-time highs of $126,200 from October 2025. As noted by Charlie Bilello, chief market strategist at wealth manager Creative Planning, if the $55,081 level holds, Bitcoin would still have taken longer to reach its bear-market bottom than ever before.

Bitcoin price corrections from all-time highs. Source: Charlie Bilello on X.com