Bitcoin (BTC) traded around $64,500 early Monday after a sell-off in thin weekend trading sent it to a four-month low of $61,950.

Key points:

Bitcoin fell below its 200-week simple moving average, now at $68,186.

Nvidia reports third-quarter earnings Tuesday following Jensen Huang’s resignation, with the company forecasting about $108 billion in revenue.

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh speaks Monday, and minutes of the Fed’s October policy meeting are due Wednesday.

Bitcoin falls below its 200-week moving average

Data from TradingView showed that BTC/USD fell to $61,950 on Bitstamp, a level last seen on July 13. The pair briefly rebounded to $66,000 before easing to around $64,500 during Monday’s Asian trading session.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The drop pushed Bitcoin below its 200-week simple moving average (SMA) of $68,186. This cemented concerns about Bitcoin’s rebound to $87,000, which began in August, as flipping the 200-week SMA from resistance to support has been a prerequisite for previous bear-market recoveries.

“Deviating below the 200-week SMA has historically been the key to building out a Bear Market bottom formation,” crypto trader and analyst Rekt Capital said Saturday on X.

BTC/USD one-week chart with 200-week SMA. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

From Friday to 10 am UTC on Monday, Bitcoin open interest fell by around 9.1% to $20.98 billion, according to onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant.

A CryptoQuant contributing analyst drew comparisons to similar open interest drawdowns in February and June, considering whether Bitcoin was forming a local bottom.

“If the flush is complete, a bottoming zone may be near. If shorts keep piling up, even a modest rally could squeeze them. The $59K-$60K summer low remains the next key test,” the analyst wrote on Sunday.

Bitcoin open interest. Source: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin perpetual futures funding rates briefly turned negative near the weekend low, meaning traders with short positions paid those with long positions.

Bitcoin funding rates. Source: CryptoQuant

Nvidia earnings due Tuesday as allies push for Huang’s return

Nvidia remains in the spotlight this week as the tech giant reports third-quarter results after US markets close Tuesday amid ongoing controversy over former CEO Jensen Huang.

On Tuesday, interim CEO Colette Kress will lead the company’s earnings call. Nvidia previously forecast quarterly revenue of around $108 billion, and analysts expect earnings per share to nearly double year over year.

Huang is reportedly considering a return to Nvidia. He resigned last week after reports that he had an affair with a chip executive whom US authorities suspect of spying for China. Beijing denied the espionage allegation.

The Financial Times reported that a “war room” of tech CEOs and others was lobbying for his reinstatement, while an open letter calling for his return has garnered more than 165,000 signatories, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

“A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too,” Musk said in an X post on Friday.

The efforts face friction from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said that Nvidia should hire its next CEO from outside the company.

“This makes me think that as the board conducts a search for a new leader that ​they need to go outside the ​company, that just [with] what was going on inside ‌the ⁠company, they need a dramatic shakeup,” he told Fox News.

Nvidia shares closed Friday at $162.85, down 12.7% for the week. On Thursday, shares fell to $148.80, their lowest since mid-2025, before recovering some of their losses.

Nvidia stock one-week chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Nvidia headlines rattled tech stocks and crypto markets last week. Investors will be watching the company’s outlook for signs of how demand for AI chips is holding up.

Fed minutes due as markets price in December rate hike

Fed officials will speak throughout the week as traders look for clues about the December rate decision.

Related: Here’s what happened in crypto today

Warsh will deliver opening remarks at the Fed’s Productivity and Jobs Task Force Conference in San Francisco at 9 am PT (5 pm UTC) on Monday. He will also moderate two panels and a fireside chat.

On Wednesday, the Fed will release minutes of its Oct. 27–28 policy meeting. Officials left rates unchanged at 3.75% to 4%, and Warsh cited “resilient” domestic spending in the face of global geopolitical uncertainty.

After the latest economic data, markets fully priced in a quarter-point rate hike from the Fed in December. Last week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) beat expectations, and while the Producer Price Index (PPI) reading was lower than anticipated, the annual increase was still the largest in four years.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield rose above 5%, and the Japanese yen brought back a familiar headwind for crypto markets as it weakened past the key psychological level of 160 per US dollar on Friday.

USD/JPY one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Japan’s economy shrank at an annualized rate of 0.1% in the third quarter, according to data released Monday. The contraction complicates the outlook for further rate hikes in Japan, where the policy rate is already at a three-decade high of 1.25%.

“With the yen perched precariously at 160 per dollar, a combination of sluggish domestic growth and sticky price pressures, if they were to materialize, would complicate life for both the Bank of Japan and the Ministry of Finance,” economist Mohamed El-Erian wrote over the weekend.