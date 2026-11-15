Jensen Huang is reportedly considering a return as Nvidia CEO just days after resigning from the company following reports of affairs with a suspected Chinese spy and a subordinate.

Huang has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning to Nvidia, according to the Financial Times, citing multiple people familiar with the matter. One source told the FT they were putting together a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for Nvidia’s chief’s return, and are looking to gain support from the White House.

“Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” they said.

Meanwhile, a public campaign called “Bring Jensen Back” has attracted more than 161,000 signatures, according to its organizers, who list Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney among its supporters. The campaign website also claims to have over 9,000 signatures from current and former Nvidia employees.

The push for his return goes against calls for new leadership at the AI chipmaker and coincides with an independent board investigation and scrutiny of its chip sales to China.

Related: Former Nvidia CEO Huang had third alleged affair: Reuters

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday called for a “dramatic shake-up” of Nvidia’s leadership, urging the company to hire a CEO from outside the company, while US President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that former Apple CEO Tim Cook take the job.

Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation following reports of alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

The controversy has also raised questions about Nvidia’s compliance with US restrictions on AI chip sales, particularly involving customers in Asia with potential ties to China.

Nvidia shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday before recovering to close 4.3% lower, underscoring investor uncertainty over the AI chipmaker’s future leadership.

Cointelegraph reached out to Nvidia for comment.

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