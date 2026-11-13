Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with a second company employee, Reuters reported, bringing the number of alleged extramarital affairs to three.

The report, citing two people familiar with the matter, followed Huang’s resignation as Nvidia CEO and a board member on Thursday. Reuters did not identify the other employee in its report and said attempts to reach her were unsuccessful.

The two previously reported relationships involved Alice Huang, whom US intelligence officials suspect of working for Chinese intelligence, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care.

Cointelegraph reached out to Nvidia for comment.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said Thursday during a press conference that the Justice Department had not determined whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy. He confirmed that the FBI was investigating reports that she worked for the Chinese government. Beijing has denied the allegations.

Nvidia shares fell more than 13% shortly after the US market opened on Thursday, trading at $151.00 as of 2:31 p.m. UTC, according to Yahoo Finance.

Venture capitalist Haseeb Qureshi argued that the mounting disclosures undermined Huang’s credibility, pushing back against tech industry figures defending the Nvidia co-founder.

“As others have said: ‘when you find two ants in your kitchen, the best estimate for the ants in your kitchen is not two,’” Qureshi wrote on X.

Related: Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO, exits board; shares plunge