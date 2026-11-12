Written by Yohan Yunstaff editorEdited by Ana Paula Pereirastaff editor
Written by Yohan Yunstaff editor
Edited by Ana Paula Pereirastaff editor
Jensen Huang resigns as NVIDIA CEO and board member
Latest NewsPublishedNov 12, 2026
Colette Kress will remain Nvidia’s chief financial officer while serving as interim CEO as the board searches for a permanent successor.
Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as president, CEO and a board member effective immediately on Thursday, and the company named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO.
Kress will retain her role as CFO while Nvidia’s board considers internal and external candidates for a permanent successor. The board also named Harvey C. Jones its first chair.
This is a developing story.
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