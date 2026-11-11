Nvidia’s board is preparing to oust founder and CEO Jensen Huang after he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Directors could meet as soon as Wednesday to determine Huang’s future, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

His potential removal would mark a major leadership change for the chipmaker, which has become central to the artificial intelligence boom under Huang.

Cointelegraph reached out to Nvidia for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

One affair involved Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based data company Megaspeed, a major Nvidia customer. US intelligence officials believe she was a spy for Beijing.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Huang also had an extramarital affair with Nvidia’s vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell, according to five people who worked at the company.

On Sunday, Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a letter to employees, apologizing for breaching their trust.

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did,” he wrote.

Huang also confirmed that Nvidia’s board had launched an independent investigation into national security concerns raised in news reports. He pledged to cooperate fully and said he remained committed to the company.

Nvidia shares fell 8% to $159.76 in after-hours trading following the reports, reversing a 2.9% gain during the regular session, according to Google Finance data.

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