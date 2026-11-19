A few Federal Reserve officials who supported holding interest rates steady in October considered the decision a “close call,” according to minutes released Wednesday, as policymakers signaled that further hikes would likely be needed to bring inflation back to 2%.

The Federal Open Market Committee voted 10–2 in October to keep its benchmark rate at 3.75% to 4%. Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack favored a quarter-point increase. The minutes showed that a few participants who supported holding rates steady still viewed the decision as a “close call.”

“The minutes suggest broader support for an October hike than the 10–2 vote alone implied — and that was before payrolls and CPI both came in hot,” Lewis Huang, an analyst at crypto exchange Bitget, told Cointelegraph.

With markets overwhelmingly expecting a December rate hike, attention is shifting to whether the Fed will raise rates by a quarter or half percentage point.

“With a December hike already fully priced in, the focus shifts to the size of the move and the policy path beyond December,” said Huang.

CME FedWatch has put the odds of a December quarter-point hike at about 90% and a half-point increase at about 10% at the time of writing.

Bitcoin was trading around $62,300 after the minutes were released. Huang said a further rise in Treasury yields and the dollar would add pressure to Bitcoin, which was already trading below its 200-week moving average near $68,000.

“For Bitcoin, a break below the weekend low near $62,000 could extend the sell-off,” Huang said.

Fed officials flag AI inflation and financial stability risks

Fed officials also raised concerns about the inflationary impact of AI investment, with many participants noting that demand for related equipment was straining supply and pushing up consumer technology prices. Several warned that the pressures were spreading beyond industries directly involved in data center construction.

Related: Hot US inflation raises odds of half-point Fed hike in December

Officials separately discussed the financial risks if AI investments disappointed.

“Most participants observed that AI-related debt had grown rapidly and that much of this growth had taken place through complex and opaque financing structures,” the minutes show. “A few participants remarked that AI-related exposures were becoming increasingly concentrated among a small number of firms.”

Fabian Dori, chief investment officer at Sygnum Bank, said markets were already pricing in a series of hikes into next year.

“That likely keeps long-term yields and the dollar firm, and the question for Bitcoin is whether debasement concerns and advancing institutional adoption can outweigh it,” Dori said.

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