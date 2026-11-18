Bitcoin dropped below $63,000 after Wednesday’s Wall Street open as US stocks dipped on inflation concerns.

Key points:

Bitcoin price weakness saw a dip to $63,000 on Wednesday amid a weak start for US equities.

Fed governor Christopher Waller warned that officials may “need to shock people” with a 50-basis-point interest-rate hike in December.

Analyst David Eng called Bitcoin selling pressure “extreme,” citing 30-day net capital outflows of $8.7 billion.



Waller: Fed may need to perform interest-rate “shock”

Data from TradingView showed Bitcoin (BTC) trading down 3% on the day, having incrementally sold off in the hours prior to the US trading session.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The weakness accompanied commentary on future Federal Reserve financial policy by governor Christopher Waller. Speaking to CNBC, Waller argued the case for hiking interest rates by 50 basis points at the December meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) — more than the current market consensus of 25 basis points.

With CPI inflation above the Fed’s 2% target for five years, he warned that businesses were becoming comfortable passing on 3% annual price rises “or higher” to consumers.

“You might need to, like, shock people to say, ‘Wait a minute; 3% is not the number you should be thinking about going forward,’” he said.

Waller described the need for “aggressive actions” to tackle inflationary trends, which he noted were spreading into areas not directly impacted by current geopolitical catalysts — the US-Iran war and associated spike in oil prices.

The latest data from CME Group’s FedWatch Tool showed markets still overwhelmingly favoring a 25-basis-point hike in December, with the odds of that outcome above 95%.

Fed target-rate probabilities by FOMC meeting (screenshot). Source: CME Group

Not everyone shared confidence in the case for policy tightening. Commenting on the Fed’s hawkish posture, economist Robin Brooks argued that the recent cooling in oil prices meant that upping rate-hike commitments was unnecessary.

“I don’t think any of the hawks on the FOMC have made a convincing case that underlying inflation - taking supply shocks out - is running hot,” he wrote in analysis on Tuesday. Brooks described the prospect of further rate hikes as a “terrible mistake.”

Related: Bitcoin realized loss metric beats June high as open interest eyes 2-year low



Analyst: Bitcoin needs $290 million daily inflows

US stocks opened lower on the day, attempting a brief turnaround before sliding back into negative territory. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% on the day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fluctuated around its daily open, shrugging off renewed optimism over the AI sector following Nvidia’s Q3 earnings beat.

Nasdaq Composite Index one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Bitcoin remained without an upside catalyst, seeking to break down from a trading range between $64,000 and $66,000 in place since Nov. 15.

Independent analyst David Eng warned that sell-side pressure remains “extreme” at current price levels. Eng cited $8.7 billion in capital outflows over the past 30 days, along with net outflows of $2.1 billion from the US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) year-to-date.

“Bitcoin doesn’t need another $8.7 billion of buying every month to recover. It needs the balance between buying and selling to improve. At the current 30-day pace, a $290M/day improvement would eliminate the measured net outflow,” he argued on X.