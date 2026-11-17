Bitcoin investors are showing increasing signs of panic as newer buyers’ onchain losses hit their highest since February.

Key points:

The spent output profit ratio (SOPR) for Bitcoin (BTC) wallets holding for up to 155 days reached 0.955, reflecting the largest realized losses in over nine months.

SOPR set lower lows than its 0.985 reading from June 30, 24 hours before BTC/USD fell to multiyear lows of $57,800.

Bitcoin open interest has fallen to $20.498 billion, its lowest level since late 2024, per data from CryptoQuant.



Bitcoin short-term holder onchain losses highest in nine months

Data from onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant reveals new nine-month lows in the spent output profit ratio (SOPR) of Bitcoin’s short-term holders (STH).

SOPR measures the ratio of BTC moving onchain at a higher or lower price relative to the last time it was used in a UTXO. The metric can be broken down by investor cohort, only accounting for coins owned by older or newer hodlers. The latter cohort traditionally consists of speculative entities who are more sensitive to BTC price volatility. An STH entity is a wallet holding a given unit of BTC for up to 155 days without selling.

On Nov. 16, STH-SOPR recorded a reading of 0.955, its lowest since Feb. 7. Readings below 1 reflect STH coins moving onchain on aggregate at a lower price compared to their previous transaction.

Bitcoin STH-SOPR. Source: CryptoQuant

Noticeable deviations below 1 on STH-SOPR imply increased loss-making selling activity by the STH cohort. While BTC/USD briefly dipped to $62,000 this week, the latest reading is notably lower than in late June, when investors reacted to price hitting 20-month lows of $58,534 and STH-SOPR reached 0.985.

In its latest analysis released on Monday, Bitfinex Alpha, the research arm of crypto exchange Bitfinex, noted that in both June and July, swing lows on STH-SOPR corresponded to the “days of heaviest loss-taking” among speculators.

“Net realised losses across all holders reached about 76,500 BTC on 15 November, the largest since 1 July, a significant increase from about 18,700 BTC on 10 November,” it reported.

Bitcoin STH profitability comparison. Source: Bitfinex

Bitfinex added that unrealized losses reveal the pain levels of the broader Bitcoin investor base, with the share of the BTC supply held at loss reaching 48.5% on Nov. 14 — the same as on July 1, when BTC/USD set a new multiyear floor of $57,800.

“Holders are therefore under as much pressure as they were at that low, with price about 11 percent higher,” it wrote.

“Stress of this kind has been necessary for a durable low to form, but the timing is not exact. In June, STH-SOPR fell to these levels four weeks before the low eventually arrived. The signal to watch is a recovery in STH-SOPR toward 1, which would indicate that loss-driven selling is fading.”

BTC price drop sends open interest to 2024 levels

Speculative Bitcoin trading activity overall has witnessed a marked drop in recent weeks.

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Open interest, the total number of active derivative positions, dropped to $20.498 billion on Tuesday, a level not seen since late 2024, as measured by CryptoQuant.

Bitcoin OI data. Source: CryptoQuant

In commentary on Monday, CryptoQuant contributor Baykuş flagged a conspicuous drop in OI on Binance as BTC/USD fell from $74,000 to $64,000.

“Open interest on coin-margined BTC-USD contracts fell from $1.55B to $1.1B, and since these contracts are USD-denominated, this reflects real position closures,” they wrote in a blog post.