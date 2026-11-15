Bitcoin fell to a four-month low near $62,000 on Sunday, extending a selloff across major digital assets before recovering some of its losses.

On Sunday, Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to a 24-hour low of $62,080.91, according to CoinGecko, its weakest level since July. The asset later rebounded above $65,000 but remained down nearly 15% in the last seven days.

The downturn extended beyond Bitcoin. CoinGecko data showed Ether (ETH) down 19.5% over the past week, while Solana (SOL) lost 20.7%. The total value of the cryptocurrency market fell about 4% over 24 hours to $2.26 trillion, according to CoinGecko.

Market sentiment also deteriorated. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index fell to 10 on Sunday from 13 on Saturday and 20 on Friday, remaining in “extreme fear,” according to Alternative.me.

The move followed Friday’s slide below $70,000, as analysts reported weakening investor sentiment and concerns over institutional outflows and tighter liquidity.

The latest decline came after US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds posted $2.35 billion in net outflows over two consecutive weeks. The funds lost $1.07 billion during the week ended Nov. 13, following $1.28 billion the previous week. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust extended its outflow streak to 11 trading sessions on Friday.

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