Cointelegraph
DOGE$0.06261 3.10%TRX$0.3126+ 0.49%LINK$9.56 3.49%ZEC$908.41 3.80%ADA$0.1627 5.00%XRP$0.9819 4.38%ETH$1,895.07 2.27%BTC$67,096.76 2.40%XMR$528.32 0.08%BNB$615.45 2.76%XLM$0.1426 1.93%SOL$75.23 6.16%HYPE$69.59 2.89%
Written by Ezra Reguerrastaff writerEdited by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Bitcoin ETFs shed $2.35B in two weeks as BlackRock’s losing streak hits 11 sessions

MarketsPublishedNov 14, 2026

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $185.4 million in net outflows Friday, with BlackRock’s IBIT accounting for $143.5 million and Fidelity’s FBTC shedding $41.9 million.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $2.35 billion in net outflows over two consecutive weeks, as redemptions reached more than $1 billion each week. 

According to Farside Investors data, spot Bitcoin ETFs shed $1.07 billion between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13, following $1.28 billion in outflows the previous week, the largest weekly redemptions since late June

The funds recorded $185.4 million in net outflows on Friday, down from $284.1 million on Thursday and $299.8 million on Wednesday. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) accounted for $143.5 million of Friday’s withdrawals, while Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) shed $41.9 million. 

Friday marked the seventh consecutive trading session of net withdrawals, with about $1.71 billion redeemed since Nov. 5. The sustained outflows coincided with broader market weakness as Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $70,000 on the same day. 

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF extends losing streak to 11 sessions

IBIT’s $143.5 million in net outflows on Friday extended the fund’s withdrawal streak to 11 consecutive trading sessions since Oct. 30. 

The latest losses brought IBIT’s total net outflows over the 11-session streak to about $2.35 billion, extending withdrawals after outflows crossed the $2 billion mark on Wednesday.

IBIT shed $908.4 million during the latest week, following approximately $1.21 billion in withdrawals the previous week. Its November outflows reached $2.12 billion, accounting for roughly 90% of the broader Bitcoin ETF market’s net withdrawals during the month.

Related: Adam Back makes case for simpler security as Blockstream launches Bitcoin custody system

1 minute letter

Get the day’s top crypto stories in a quick, daily read.

Subscribe
This article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph's Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.

More on the subject