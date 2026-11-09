Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) drew about $93 million in net inflows for the week, despite losing nearly $200 million Thursday.
Shifting expectations for US interest rates, uncertainty after the midterms and weakness in technology stocks weighed on crypto markets, Bitfire Research said in a statement shared with Cointelegraph.
Bitfire said investors were also reassessing whether Congress could pass the CLARITY Act before year-end.
Related: Bitcoin price dips under $75K as crypto markets miss tech-stock rebound
Bitfire cited a Crypto Fear & Greed Index reading of 25 and a negative Coinbase Premium, which indicates Bitcoin was trading at a discount on Coinbase relative to the indicator’s benchmark.
Bitfire described the market as being in a “breakdown and bottom-seeking phase,” pointing to upcoming US inflation data and signals from the Federal Reserve as factors to watch. It said that a sustained break below the $74,400–$75,000 support range could lead to further selling.
Bitcoin traded at $74,049 at publication, below the lower end of that range. It was down 5% over seven days and 2.3% over 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.
Magazine: Vitalik ‘pivots’ ETH to store of value, crypto suffers after US midterms: Hodler’s Digest