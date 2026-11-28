Binance has received in-principle approval from the Gelephu Central Bank (GCB) to establish regulated digital-asset operations in Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC).

Binance signed an agreement on a broader partnership and plans for Gelephu Mindfulness City to become an Asia hub for Binance users, according to a Saturday news release.

Jigdrel Singay, GMC board director, said “Binance choosing Gelephu Mindfulness City as a base for its Asia operations is an important milestone for what we are building in Bhutan. Our ambition is not simply to attract global companies to establish an entity here. We want them to build real operations, create meaningful jobs, develop talent and transfer capabilities that remain in the country over the long term.

“The in-principle approval is an important first step, and we look forward to working closely with Binance and GCB as Binance completes the remaining regulatory requirements and builds its presence in GMC,” Singay added.

The agreement is a milestone in Binance’s effort to expand its presence in Bhutan since launching a national crypto-powered tourism payment system in 2025. The company plans to continue building out the local digital-asset ecosystem, according to the release.

Related: Nansen to set up Bhutan entity in Gelephu Mindfulness City

Himalayan territory pushes to position itself as new South Asian financial center

Cointelegraph had reported in May that Gelephu Mindfulness City was offering an accelerated licensing pathway for crypto and fintech companies already regulated in hubs like Singapore, Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi, as the Himalayan territory pushes to position itself as a new South Asian financial center.

The move reflects growing competition among emerging jurisdictions seeking to attract crypto firms with streamlined regulation, banking access and tax incentives, as global regulators tighten oversight and warn against regulatory arbitrage.

Singay stressed in May that the system is not a passport for offshore licenses and that firms must be authorized under GMC’s rules.

The IPA is not a full license, the release confirmed, as Binance must satisfy the conditions specified by GCB and complete the remaining regulatory requirements.

Binance will now work with Bhutan’s central bank to complete the regulatory requirements for a full license.

Magazine: AI agents are using credit cards. Where does that leave crypto?