Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has introduced a new regulatory framework for crypto exchange-traded derivatives (ETDs), laying out how licensed crypto companies can offer the products in the emirate.

In a Tuesday announcement shared with Cointelegraph, the framework, set out in Version 2.1 of VARA’s Exchange Services Rulebook, outlines requirements covering client suitability, leverage and margin controls, asset segregation, disclosure standards and regulatory intervention powers.

VARA said the framework applies to licensed virtual asset service providers (VASPs) offering exchange services in Dubai.

The update puts more formal guardrails around a higher-risk corner of Dubai’s crypto market as the emirate builds out rules beyond spot trading.

“Derivatives are a natural next step in the evolution of virtual asset markets, but they demand a higher standard of governance,” said Ruben Bombardi, general counsel at VARA.

Retail access comes with a 5-to-1 leverage cap

A VARA spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the framework allows both institutional and retail participation, subject to risk-based controls.

“Retail investors may be permitted access,” the spokesperson said, but this is conditional on “strict suitability assessments, including experience, financial position and risk tolerance,” alongside enhanced disclosure requirements.

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Retail leverage is capped at “a maximum of 5:1 (minimum 20% initial margin),” while firms are required to restrict access where products are not appropriate for a given client segment.

The 5:1 cap is lower than the leverage levels offered on some offshore crypto derivatives platforms.

Exchanges such as Binance and Bybit have previously allowed maximum leverage of up to 100x or higher on certain contracts, highlighting the more conservative approach to retail risk embedded in VARA’s framework.

The spokesperson added that VARA retains broad authority to intervene during periods of market stress or disorderly trading, including risks of systemic impact. Measures range from suspending products and requiring position liquidations to increasing margin requirements and strengthening risk controls such as insurance funds.

In urgent scenarios, the regulator “can require immediate action without prior notice” to limit market disruption, the spokesperson said.

Earlier efforts to introduce crypto derivatives in Dubai

The rollout follows earlier efforts to introduce crypto derivatives under regulated conditions in the UAE.

In 2024, crypto exchange OKX offered such products only to qualified and institutional investors who met strict eligibility thresholds, underscoring how the new framework expands access under regulated conditions.

In July 2025, crypto exchange OKX launched a pilot program allowing retail access to futures, options and perpetual contracts under a VARA framework, with leverage of up to 5x.

The new rulebook formalizes and expands those early efforts, setting standardized requirements across licensed firms and extending access under clearer, enforceable conditions.

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