Tokenized stocks give investors another place to trade after the closing bell. Coinbase’s Thanksgiving tape shows why it still matters where else the shares changed hands and how many you want to trade.

On Thanksgiving afternoon, a buyer spent 125.49 USDC (USDC) on tokenized Coinbase shares while Nasdaq was closed. If you’d last checked the stock at Wednesday’s closing bell, that small purchase seemed to carry news of a holiday rally.

Coinbase had closed at $103.72, and the buyer on OKXICE paid 106.24 USDC per token, an apparent gain of 2.4%. But if you’d stayed for Wednesday’s after-hours session, you’d have seen the shares reach $106.91, according to brokerage Public.

From there, the very same token trade looked about 0.6% lower, valuing USDC at a dollar. However, the choice of where to start measuring was enough to turn a gain into a decline.

Related: Nasdaq exec pushes for common EU rules on tokenized securities

An investor in Germany had an even fresher price to go on. Early on Thanksgiving, 142 Coinbase shares changed hands on Tradegate at 97.50 euros apiece, roughly $107 at that day’s exchange rate.

What changed for the afternoon buyer was that they could open a wallet and buy Coinbase exposure over the holiday, and anyone following the stock could see exactly what that order cost.

Finding oneself on the other side of that trade with $10,000 worth of Coinbase to sell, the blockchain could tell you to four decimal places what someone had paid for just over one token, but could you get that price for 94?

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