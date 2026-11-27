Crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) supervised by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) reported 20.4 billion euros ($22.37 billion) in trading volume for the first half of 2026.

About 74% of user accounts on these platforms were based in other European Economic Area (EEA) countries, particularly Germany and France, the Austrian financial supervisor said in a press release on Friday.

The 20.4 billion euros in the first half of 2026 exceeded the 17 billion euros reported for the full year of 2025, according to the FMA’s annual report.

The FMA said increasing cross-border activity creates a sharp focus on Europe’s crypto supervisory framework and highlights ongoing discussions about giving the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) an enhanced supervisory role over the industry.

In December 2025, the European Commission proposed transfering “direct supervisory competences” for key pieces of market infrastructure, including CASPs, to ESMA. If adopted by EU lawmakers, ESMA’s role in overseeing EU capital markets would resemble the framework of the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In September 2025, France became the third European country to call for ESMA to take over supervision of major crypto firms, joining Austrian and Italian securities regulators.

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