New York Attorney General Letitia James secured a $1.367 billion court judgment against Cynthia and Eddy Petion, the founders of defunct crypto and forex trading company NovaTech, over an investment scheme that defrauded hundreds of thousands of people.

“Today’s historic judgment finally delivers some semblance of justice for the thousands of New Yorkers who were targeted by this merciless scam,” James said in a Wednesday press release.

In October, James sought a court order for the Petions and affiliated companies to pay about $1.37 billion, including $1.13 billion in investor funds and $232.5 million in interest. The request followed a default judgment issued in August 2025, which found the company and its founders liable by default after the couple fled the country and failed to respond to the lawsuit.

James sued NovaTech in June 2024, alleging that the platform targeted immigrant communities, particularly Haitian New Yorkers, through prayer groups and social media, promising high returns on investments. Over 11,000 New Yorkers lost tens of millions of dollars to NovaTech and an earlier crypto mining scheme, AWS Mining.

AWS Mining collapsed in 2019, while NovaTech followed suit in 2023.

Related: SEC charges 8 firms over fake crypto platforms tied to $37M fraud