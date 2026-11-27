Japan’s crypto industry cybersecurity group has signed an agreement with US nonprofit Security Alliance (SEAL) to improve the detection of cyberattacks and respond to incidents more effectively.

According to a statement released Friday, the memorandum will see JPCrypto-ISAC receive help from SEAL to develop an incident response support framework and give them access to SEAL’s incident response and support capabilities. Both organizations will also share cyber threat intelligence.

In the Web3 and digital asset sector, addressing cyber threats that transcend national borders has become essential, said JPCrypto-ISAC representative director Naoji Noda. “We are delighted to establish this partnership with SEAL through this MOU.”

JPCrypto-ISAC had 16 full members at launch in 2025, including SBI VC Trade, bitbank, GMO Coin and Rakuten Wallet. The organization helps Japanese crypto companies share and analyze cyber threat intelligence.

Earlier this month, Japanese crypto exchanges Zaif and CoinTrade disclosed that a breach at their email provider, Arara, exposed hundreds of thousands of customer email addresses.

Arara estimated that the breach may have affected up to 380 companies across its customer base.

Japan’s crypto industry suffered a major breach in May 2024, when hackers stole Bitcoin worth about $305 million at the time from crypto exchange DMM Bitcoin. US and Japanese authorities later attributed the theft to North Korean hackers.

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