The US Central Intelligence Agency and at least one other intelligence agency have been hit with a cybersecurity breach that exposed unclassified information, according to The New York Times.

Citing US officials and people familiar with the matter, the Times reported that hackers breached a network used by the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that analyzes publicly available information to gather intelligence insights.

It is also believed that other government agencies were exposed in the breach, according to two of the people.

An official with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said there have been no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems. Cointelegraph reached out to the CIA for comment.

The breach adds to a spate of reported cyber incidents at US federal agencies in recent weeks, including a breach at the US Department of Agriculture, a leak of Department of Homeland Security personnel records and a hack of the FBI’s national crime database.

Speaking to ABC News about the FBI attack on Sunday, US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said cyberattacks have been increasing, and digital infrastructure needs to be upgraded.

“In 2020, there were roughly 750,000 cyber incidents reported to the FBI. That’s now up to over a million cyber incidents,” said Clayton.

“And what we’re seeing, though, here, and I want the American people to know this, is we have a step change in technology that we’re facing with superintelligence and computing power that is expanding exponentially and we have a dated digital infrastructure.”

Clayton declined to discuss the specifics of the FBI incident but said that cyber incidents were not a new phenomenon.

“Cyber probing, cyber incidents, they have been part of the American economy, part of the American life for a long time.”

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