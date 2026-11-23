The US Department of Justice is seeking to recover more than $1.1 billion in crypto stolen from cryptocurrency exchange Binance in October by hackers linked to North Korea.

In a court filing Monday, prosecutors asked a federal court in Washington, DC, to permanently forfeit the funds, which are held in USDC – a stablecoin issued by Circle. The filing follows a court order obtained earlier this month allowing authorities to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion in assets linked to the hack. Since the attack, which occurred on Oct. 29, US authorities said they have helped to freeze, seize or return nearly $3 billion of the more than $6 billion taken from Binance.

“Following the Binance theft, the FBI and our partners moved quickly to trace and freeze stolen assets and share critical information with virtual asset service providers,” said in a statement Brett Leatherman, operations director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) cyber branch.

Binance has also pursued legal action to recover the stolen assets. On Nov. 18, the exchange said it had secured a $6.5 billion worldwide freezing injunction from the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts. The orders target unidentified attackers and allow legal notices to be delivered through blockchain transactions to wallets linked to the theft.

Hackers move stolen funds across thousands of wallets

The filing comes as blockchain analytics firm Elliptic also reported an analysis updated Monday that hackers had moved at least $247 million in Bitcoin (BTC) through crypto mixers – tools that make stolen funds harder to track. The firm said another $2.22 billion remained in wallets linked to the theft, while $2.85 billion had been frozen or seized.

Elliptic noted that hackers had moved stolen funds through more than 27,000 wallets across at least 16 blockchains. However, most of the crypto had not yet been converted into cash, and the 18,270 BTC stolen directly from Binance had not moved since the attack.

US authorities have linked the attack to a North Korean hacking group called TraderTraitor. According to Binance, the hackers gained access to its systems after tricking an employee into downloading malicious software. Following the attack, Binance said it had committed more than $6.34 billion to cover the losses and reassured that customer funds were safe.

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