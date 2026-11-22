Cross-chain swap protocol Chainflip confirmed that an attacker stole about $12 million in Bitcoin, Ether and stablecoins from its vaults on Saturday, expanding the initially reported $4.86 million loss.

In a statement addressed to the attacker, Chainflip Labs said 122.86 Bitcoin (BTC), 520.22 Ether (ETH), 3.25 million USDC and 758,141 USDT were stolen in the Saturday incident.

The company offered the attacker a 10% bounty to return the remaining 90% of stolen assets by 18:38 UTC on Nov. 23. Chainflip said it would treat the return as a white-hat recovery and withdraw its reports and complaints to law enforcement if the funds were returned before the deadline.

According to CoinGecko data, Chainflip’s FLIP token plunged 42.9% over the past 24 hours.

Chainflip said it had traced preparations for the attack to Tornado Cash funding on Nov. 11 and a validator account registered on Friday.

The company said it had identified the mechanism behind the cryptographic key exposure and taken steps to prevent similar attacks. It also said it obtained identifying information linked to the attacker that could assist law enforcement.

“We hold identifying information on the validator and servers used, your addresses are flagged across every major analytics firm, and every Tornado Cash withdrawal is being watched,” Chainflip said.

Related: Binance hacker moves nearly $600M in ETH, routes funds through THORChain, Chainflip