Hackers behind the record $6.3 billion Binance hack stole a total of 192 cryptocurrencies across 11 blockchain networks, new court documents reveal.

The figures come from an asset schedule submitted by Nest Clearing and Custody Limited, which operated the affected Binance wallets, and included in a Wednesday Abu Dhabi court order shared with Cointelegraph.

Tether’s USDt (USDT) accounted for the largest share of stolen value at $2.50 billion, followed by $1.42 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) and $826 million in Circle’s USDC (USDC). Together, the three assets made up about 76% of the total value of misappropriated tokens.

While earlier reports identified many of the tokens stolen in the attack, the latest court documents show a full breakdown of all crypto assets stolen in the attack, including the quantities and what they were worth at the time of the theft.

Cointelegraph’s analysis found that fiat-linked stablecoins accounted for at least $3.46 billion, 55% of the assets stolen. Beyond USDt and USDC, the court schedule lists nine other fiat-linked stablecoins.

These included Ripple USD (RLUSD), World Liberty Financial USD (USD1), Ethena USDe (USDE), First Digital USD (FDUSD), Sky Dollar (USDS), StraitsX USD (XUSD), Binance USD (BUSD), Pax Dollar (USDP) and Eurite (EURI). The nine stablecoins were worth $132.4 million combined at the time of the theft.

Stolen memecoins, gold-backed tokens

The Binance hackers also stole $37.9 million in memecoins, led by $34.9 million in Pepe (PEPE) and $2.3 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Another $58 million in tokenized gold and more than $5 million across five gaming and metaverse tokens, including The Sandbox (SAND), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA), were stolen in the hack. Around $73.5 million of Wrapped Beacon ETH (WBETH) was stolen.

The haul also included $97.4 million across three DeFi tokens, led by $45.1 million in Uniswap’s UNI, followed by $37.3 million in Ethena’s ENA and $15.1 million in Aave’s AAVE.

Meanwhile, Ethereum accounted for roughly 60% of the stolen assets by value, more than any other blockchain network.

Related: Binance hack may push institutions to outside custody, FalconX exec says

Abu Dhabi court to hear bid for frozen assets on Dec. 1

Cointelegraph previously reported that the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts issued a $6.5 billion worldwide freezing injunction against the unidentified people accused of carrying out the attack.

The order restricts them from dealing with assets up to that value and requires them to disclose worldwide assets worth more than $50,000 in sworn statements by Nov. 30.

A separate order requires 18 named firms, including Circle and BitGo Bank & Trust, to maintain existing freezes on assets linked to the hack.

Court documents show it will consider on Dec. 1 whether to extend that injunction and whether the firms must hand over the assets they froze.

The US Department of Justice said last Thursday it had obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion of the $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency stolen from Binance.

The authorization covers part of the more than $2.7 billion in stolen assets that US authorities and private-sector partners have frozen since the Oct. 29 hack. Investigators are still working to recover additional funds.

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