The withdrawals came as the broader crypto market was falling, with Bitcoin trading around $65,000 at 9:41 pm UTC Monday, down about 20% over the past month, according to CoinGecko.
However, the data does not show who moved the Bitcoin or why. Investors could have transferred their funds to personal wallets, companies that store crypto on their behalf, or to other exchanges.
Beyond concerns about exchange security, Lim expects other changes in how large investors trade in 2027. He said institutions want more ways to trade assets such as oil, gold and stock market indexes through crypto platforms, including outside regular market hours.
“You can respond quickly to news events when they happen,” Lim said, citing one of the benefits of 24/7 trading.
That type of trading is already taking place on Hyperliquid, a decentralized trading platform that offers contracts tied to traditional assets. As of Monday, Hyperliquid’s markets for traditional assets and other contracts had about $4.3 billion in open interest and recorded $3.9 billion in trading volume over 24 hours, according to data from Perpys.
But while crypto platforms are giving investors more ways to trade, Lim said the financial services needed to support those trades have not kept up, particularly when it comes to borrowing money and managing risk.
For example, investors can now trade oil through traditional futures markets, investment funds and crypto platforms. But lenders may treat trades on each platform separately, even when those trades balance each other out.
“There’s not enough players that can give you leverage or margin financing against all of these things collectively,” Lim said. “The risk netting is not quite there yet.”
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