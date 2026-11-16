Zelle taps Solana for stablecoin-based international expansion

Zelle, the US peer-to-peer payments network operated by Early Warning Services (EWS), a consortium of banks that includes JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, is partnering with Solana to support its expansion into international payments. The company announced on stage at Breakpoint 2026 that its proprietary dollar-backed stablecoin, ZelleUSD (ZLUSD), will launch on the Solana blockchain to allow for peer-to-peer payments internationally.

The move brings one of the largest domestic payments networks in the US into the blockchain-based payments market. Zelle processed more than $1.2 trillion in US payments in 2025 and has since taken steps to establish an international business. In June, the company named India as its first international remittance corridor, with plans to allow US consumers to send money to friends and family in the country. In the same announcement, the company unveiled ZelleUSD, intended to underpin future international payment capabilities in additional markets. ZelleUSD’s issuer is Anchorage Digital Bank.

“Sending money around the world is a pain; it’s complex, it’s fragmented and it’s often unfamiliar. Over half of the Remittance services that are offered today don’t deliver money as fast as we’d like them to,” said Alexandra Lang, vice president of digital asset partnerships at Zelle. “Solana is a partner we chose because we’re here to deliver payments at scale.”

The collaboration will also include ongoing experimentation into the development of privacy features for the transactions, aimed at preserving the sensitivity of payments on the public blockchain.

Zelle cites Solana’s network reliability

For Zelle, the decision to select Solana appears to have been driven in large part by the network’s infrastructure. “Zelle has such a massive scale in the United States, we needed a partner that can also deliver at massive scale internationally as well,” said Denise Leonhard, General Manager at Zelle in a video discussing the partnership.

“The number one priority is the responsibility that we have to make sure that payments are safe, secure, and they get to the right place [...] That piece around trust, security, proven infrastructure is the reason why we chose Solana.”

Following several years in which network outages raised questions about Solana’s suitability for financial applications, the chain has maintained 100% uptime since February 2024. This is despite a routing failure at infrastructure provider Teraswitch in August 2026, which took 29% of Solana’s network offline. According to blockchain intelligence platform Metrika, transaction finality slowed, but uptime was sustained.

On stage at Breakpoint 2026, the Solana Foundation announced the migration of Solana from beta into mainnet, bringing with it an improvement in finality speed from 13 seconds to 150 milliseconds.

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Confidential transfers shield payment amounts

Going deeper into what the collaboration will entail, on stage at Breakpoint, Lang introduced the confidential payments features the two companies had developed. She explained that the privacy focus aimed at balancing customer privacy over their payments on the network with the money laundering checks large institutions are required to make.

In the payments wallet, customers will have the option to encrypt their transfer so it is shielded from the public blockchain. Institutions that are part of Zelle’s network will be able to decrypt the transfer to carry out the checks needed to maintain compliance.

“Features like this are paramount to really getting payments to scale,” said Lang.

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Solana competes with Ethereum and Tron for remittance play

Although Solana is gaining ground in stablecoin activity, Ethereum and Tron continue to hold substantially larger pools of dollar-pegged assets. According to Token Terminal data pulled on Nov. 14, Ethereum held $150.5 billion in stablecoins while Tron held $93.2 billion, compared with $13.9 billion on Solana.

However, Solana’s stablecoin activity is growing faster in transaction frequency than on either of its larger competitors. The network recorded an 82% increase in monthly stablecoin transfers year-over-year in October, compared with 48% growth on Ethereum, while Tron’s transfer count declined by nearly 8%, according to Token Terminal data.

Zelle’s choice of Solana over both Tron and Ethereum follows other remittance providers that have expanded on-chain. Also at Breakpoint, MoneyGram outlined an integration with Solflare allowing Solflare wallet users to exchange UDSC to cash. The move expands MoneyGram Ramps on Solana, launched by the company in August.

“That’s where MoneyGram brings something different to the ecosystem: the ability to bridge digital dollars and physical cash at scale, making stablecoins more useful in everyday life,” said Luke Tuttle, Chief Product and Technology Officer at MoneyGram in a press release.

While Zelle did not provide a timeline for the launch of international payments on stage, earlier announcements indicated that the India corridor would be live by the end of 2026.

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