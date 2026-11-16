DBS and JPMorgan launched a service on Monday that lets clients transfer tokenized US dollar deposits between the two banks around the clock.

Tokenized deposits are bank deposits represented on the blockchain. The service connects DBS Token Services with JPMorgan’s Kinexys platform for transfers between Singapore and the US, according to a press release.

Ant International became the first client to use service to manage its cash across markets.

The launch supports the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Project BLOOM, which aims to make it easier to use tokenized deposits and regulated stablecoins for payments in Singapore and across borders. The central bank launched the project in October 2025.

DBS and JPMorgan co-lead Project BLOOM’s working group on transfers between blockchain platforms. The two banks first revealed plans to develop a blockchain-based tokenization framework for onchain transfers in November 2025.

More than half of the 422 business leaders DBS surveyed across 11 markets said their companies used tokenized deposits or planned to do so, according to the bank’s Oct. 28 report.

Related: Citi, DBS complete first weekend tokenized cross-border deposit on Swift