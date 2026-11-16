The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and Swift will explore connecting their payment infrastructure to support cross-border transfers using tokenized bank deposits, the authority said Monday.

The work will examine links between Swift’s blockchain-based ledger and the settlement infrastructure of Project Ensemble. Participating banks include Bank of China (Hong Kong), Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) and HSBC, according to the announcement.

Tokenized deposits are bank balances represented on a blockchain. They remain claims on the issuing commercial bank, unlike central bank digital currencies, which are claims on a central bank. The proposed Swift connection would explore how separate payment systems could work together across borders in multiple currencies.

The collaboration follows a Nov. 2 upgrade to EnsembleTX, the pilot phase of Project Ensemble, enabling banks to settle tokenized deposit transactions around the clock using tokenized central bank money. The pilot launched in November 2025 and initially relied on Hong Kong’s dollar-denominated real-time gross settlement system.

In July, Swift said its blockchain-based ledger was ready for initial use and that it was preparing to pilot tokenized cross-border payments with 17 major banks, including Citi, DBS and HSBC.

Related: DBS, JPMorgan’s Kinexys launch 24/7 transfers of tokenized deposits