Bitcoin (BTC) struggled to stay above $65,000 at Monday’s Wall Street open as tech-stock weakness dragged US equities lower.

Key points:

Crypto markets followed US stocks downward as AI sector nerves dictated the market mood, with BTC/USD dropping to $64,010 on Bitstamp.

Traders awaited Nvidia Q3 earnings due on Tuesday, while Nvidia stock shed 2.4% on Monday to fall as low as $158.11.

Bitcoin RSI signals “oversold” conditions on daily time frames, reaching 20/100 for the first time since early June.



Crypto, stocks fall ahead of Nvidia earnings, Anthropic IPO

Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD briefly reaching $65,600 at the start of the US trading session before reversing lower, down nearly 1.5% on the day at the time of writing.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sell-side pressure concentrated on AI-related stocks pressured the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, which were 1.2% and 1.8% lower, respectively.

Nasdaq Composite Index one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Traders continued to eye uncertainty over the fate of Nvidia’s leadership direction amid growing calls to reinstate ousted CEO Jensen Huang. The company is due to report Q3 earnings after the end of trading on Tuesday, adding to market nerves as expectations see revenue circling $109 billion. Nvidia stock fell up to 2.4% on Monday.

“Amid AI’s pivotal role and tightening overall funding conditions, it’s important to remember that Nvidia-related uncertainties for the broader economy and markets are far from straightforward,” economist Mohamed El-Erian wrote in an analysis on the day.

El-Erian acknowledged Nvidia’s central role in circular financing, an internal investment mechanism within the AI sector, with the company functioning as a bellwether for the broader AI trade.

Nvidia stock one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Separately, AI giant Anthropic is due to price its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, further contributing to market tensions amid a target valuation of $1.4 trillion.

In his latest commentary, independent analyst Edward Corona described the coming days as the “biggest AI week of the year.”

“What strikes me about this morning is how much of the AI trade now hangs on things nobody can model. A spreadsheet can’t tell you whether a CEO comes back, or how many tech shares get sold to make room for Anthropic,” he summarized, noting that even a successful IPO debut might not reflect across AI stocks as a whole.

Five-month RSI lows underscore BTC price sell-off

Bitcoin downside pressure meant that key resistance levels common to previous bear-market recoveries remained out of reach.

Related: BTC price tags 18-week low into Nvidia earnings: Three things to know in Bitcoin this week

These included the 200-week simple moving average (SMA) and exponential moving average (EMA), two trend lines forming a “cloud” that BTC/USD flips from resistance to support in order to confirm a new long-term uptrend. The 200-week SMA and EMA currently sit at $68,184 and $69,638, respectively.

BTC/USD one-week chart with 200 SMA, 200 EMA. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

In commentary on Friday, Keith Alan, cofounder of crypto trading platform Material Indicators, directly linked a potential failure of the 200-week SMA as support to Bitcoin falling toward $62,000.

“A deeper correction doesn’t necessarily invalidate the macro bullish thesis, but where buyers step in matters,” he told X followers.

On daily time frames, Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) fell back into “oversold” territory for the first time since early June. On Saturday, daily RSI reached 20 on its 0-100 scale.

BTC/USD one-day chart with RSI data. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView