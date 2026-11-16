Binance said Monday it would offer eligible users in Argentina and Mexico up to 1,000 USDC in spending credit through Pay Later, a payment feature backed by their cryptocurrency holdings.

Pay Later allows eligible users to access up to 1,000 USDC (USDC) in spending power against their Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and BNB (BNB) token holdings as collateral, without selling the underlying assets, Binance said in an announcement shared with Cointelegraph. Borrowing is limited to 50% of the eligible collateral’s value, meaning $2,000 in BTC is required to access a maximum $1,000 credit line.

Purchases are interest-free until the repayment deadline on the first of the following month. Binance’s published FAQ lists a one-day grace period and interest of 0.1% per day, compounding daily, on overdue balances.

Borrowing lets users make purchases without first selling their crypto, but falling prices can put those holdings at risk. Binance can liquidate collateral when the outstanding loan reaches 90% of its value, even before repayment is due. It will initially launch for users in Argentina and Mexico, with a gradual rollout planned for additional markets.

“Traditional consumer credit often relies on income documentation and credit history, which leaves people who hold assets but have no formal credit file with fewer options,” said Thomas Gregory, VP of payments and fiat at Binance, adding that asset-backed credit offers an alternative.

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