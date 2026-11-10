Securitize agrees to buy River One to expand into asset-backed lending

BlackRock-backed tokenization platform Securitize agreed to buy River One, a New York financing firm, in a deal that would expand the tokenization company into asset-backed lending, the company said Monday.

The deal would add a new financing layer to Securitize’s platform, expanding into asset-backed lending, according to a Monday release.

River One is developing technology that would let lenders tap stablecoin funding. Lenders could use pools of small business loans or receivables as collateral to borrow money and fund new loans.

The acquisition would give Securitize a role in arranging credit alongside its existing business issuing and servicing tokenized assets for firms such as BlackRock. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Securitize ranks as the second-largest real-world asset (RWA) platform with $3.7 billion in total RWA value. Ondo ranks first with $4.1 billion, according to RWA.xyz.

Securitize announced the deal alongside Q3 results. Revenue rose 13% from a year earlier to $18.6 million, while the company posted a $66.3 million net loss. Securitize said about $60 million of the loss reflected largely noncash expenses and accounting charges tied mainly to its business combination and public listing.

Cointelegraph reached out to Securitize and River One for comment.

Related: Securitize falls 16% after earnings miss, tokenization revenue drops