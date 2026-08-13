Securitize falls 16% after earnings miss, tokenization revenue drops

Securitize shares sank in premarket trading on Thursday after the tokenization platform missed Wall Street revenue estimates.

Securitize reported $14.4 million in total revenue in its second-quarter earnings, down 5% compared to the same period last year, according to its quarterly results published on Wednesday.

The revenue came in below the Wall Street consensus estimate of $20.6 million, according to analyst estimates compiled by Yahoo Finance. Securitize shares traded at $6.62 in premarket trading as of 8:10 am UTC, down about 16% from Wednesday’s $7.86 close.

Securitize reported $7.8 million in quarterly revenue from tokenization, down 12% from $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.

The BlackRock-backed company also reported a record average tokenized AUM of $4.3 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up 16% from the second quarter of last year.

Securitize posted a net loss of $21.7 million for the quarter, widening from $6.1 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA swung to a $5.5 million loss from a $1.8 million profit.

Across the broader tokenized real-world asset market, the number of asset holders has climbed to more than 1.7 million, while distributed asset value stands at roughly $38 billion, according to data provider RWA.xyz.

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