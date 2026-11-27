Bitcoin touched $62,100 on Friday as risk assets and precious metals rose during a shortened US trading session following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Key points:

Bitcoin (BTC) experienced sudden volatility at Friday’s Wall Street open as sellers erased a move above $62,000.

Crypto positions worth $228 million were liquidated in the hour ending at 3:00 p.m. UTC.

Gold sought to cement its rebound after falling sharply below its 200-day moving average of $4,373 per ounce.

BTC price suddenly drops to $58,700

Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD gaining up to 2.7% as US stock futures rose ahead of the Wall Street open. The pair then fell bellow $59,000 as sellers returned to the market following Thursday’s Thanksgiving closure of US stock markets.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Data from CoinGlass showed that $228 million in crypto positions were liquidated in the hour ending at 3:00 p.m. UTC.

BTC/USD vs. crypto liquidations. Source: CoinGlass

Traders appeared eager to increase tech-stock exposure during Friday’s shortened US trading session, with the closing bell due at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index opened up 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively.

Tech stocks showed mixed performance, with Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT) gaining 4% to trade above $87. The stock was about 18% higher than Wednesday’s low of $73.90.

Anthropic stock one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

At the same time, Nvidia shares fell 1.5% to $147 after the open.

“The hyperscalers ultimately have to get an ROI, and they ultimately need to rebuild their free cash flow, and people like Anthropic need to prove that they can generate the revenue growth that people expect and ultimately be very profitable and free-cash-flow generative as well,” Richard Clode, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, told CNBC.

Precious metals also rallied, with silver rising as much as 7.4% on the day, while gold (XAU/USD) was 2% higher at $3,635 per ounce as of 3 p.m. UTC.

XAU/USD one-day chart with the 200-day SMA. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

On Wednesday, trading resource The Kobeissi Letter flagged highly oversold conditions in gold, which traded 20% below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), currently at $4,373.

“This comes as gold prices have dropped -37% from their January intraday peak, their largest drawdown within a 12-month period since the early 1980s,” it wrote on X, calling gold’s 2026 retracement “one of its most severe declines in history.”

Analysis: Bitcoin “closer to seller capitulation”

Bitcoin price action diverged from stocks and precious metals as traders sold into the modest post-holiday gains.

Related: Crypto on notice as hawkish Fed risks December ‘meltdown’

Crypto trader and analyst Rekt Capital highlighted the intensity of the ongoing selling pressure on Bitcoin. “Since Bitcoin experienced a breakout on seller volume, Bitcoin’s price tumbled -27% to the downside,” the analyst wrote.

“Bitcoin has since also suffered 4 consecutive weeks of above-average sell-side volume, getting Bitcoin closer to seller capitulation & exhaustion.”

BTC/USD one-week chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Previously, Cointelegraph reported that a growing share of the BTC supply was held at an unrealized loss as capitulation signals reappeared.