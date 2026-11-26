US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) collectively recorded $5.39 billion in net outflows in November after adding $453 million to the red column on Wednesday but Morgan Stanley’s fund has been resisting the trend.

The Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust (MSBT) drew $114.1 million in net inflows for the month through Wednesday, according to Farside Investors data. The fund recorded no net flows on Wednesday.

MSBT and the WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) were the only two funds sitting on net inflows for November, though BTCW pitched in just $300,000.

November’s net outflows have already surpassed the US spot Bitcoin ETFs’ monthly record of $4.51 billion, set in June. US stock markets are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and will close at 1 pm Eastern time on Friday, leaving Monday as the month’s only remaining full trading session.

In comments shared with Cointelegraph, crypto exchange Giottus CEO Vikram Subburaj said persistent institutional selling continues to weigh on digital asset sentiment. He added that on-chain indicators continue to reflect investor stress, despite Bitcoin’s latest recovery above $60,000.

Meanwhile, digital asset investment company Teroxx previously identified rising interest rates and weakness in AI stocks among the factors behind declining ETF demand in November. Teroxx digital asset researcher Leonardo Larieira said sustained recovery in Bitcoin ETF inflows requires long-term US Treasury yields to stabilize.

Related: Bitcoin sell-off driven by weak demand, forced liquidations: 21Shares