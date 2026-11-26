Switzerland’s first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) had a quiet debut Thursday morning, with 1,601 shares changing hands on its Swiss franc listing by the first hour of trading.

BIT Asset Management’s Bitcoin Fund (BBIT) on SIX Swiss Exchange opened at 8 Swiss francs (about $9.6) per share and rose 0.6% to 8.05 francs at 9 am UTC.

BBIT holds Bitcoin (BTC) directly and trades in both Swiss francs and US dollars, giving investors exposure to Bitcoin through a regulated Swiss investment fund, SIX said Thursday.

The fund is issued by Pernet von Ballmoos (PvB), with BIT Asset Management acting as sponsor, asset manager and distributor, while its Bitcoin holdings are custodied offline at a Swiss bank. The ETF is subject to Switzerland’s Collective Investment Schemes Act, which governs investment funds and provides investor protection measures.

Switzerland already has Bitcoin exchange-traded products that are structured as debt securities, but BBIT is the first fund that directly holds spot Bitcoin. FINMA approved the launch of the Bitcoin ETF in October.

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