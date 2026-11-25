Bitcoin miner CleanSpark is considering selling more Bitcoin than it mines each quarter to reduce its treasury risk, according to chief financial officer Gary Vecchiarelli, potentially further drawing down its holdings, last valued at $806 million.

CleanSpark held 13,530 Bitcoin at the end of September after mining 1,708 Bitcoin and selling 2,102 Bitcoin during the quarter, according to Cointelegraph’s tally of the company’s monthly operating updates. It marks the first time since at least 2024 that the company ended the quarter with less Bitcoin than it began with.

During a Q4 earnings call on Tuesday, Vecchiarelli said CleanSpark already aims to sell virtually all of the Bitcoin it mines to cover day-to-day operating costs, and told an analyst that selling slightly more than it produces in a quarter was one way to reduce treasury risk.

“We see the selling of a small amount of Bitcoin in excess of the quarterly production to be one way of de-risking,” said Vecchiarelli.

“But again, we are going to be sensitive and very reactionary to markets, and we are going to use that capital to make sure that we prevent dilution or bringing additional debt just to grow the company,” he said.

The remarks came as CleanSpark recorded a $987 million net loss for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, compared with a net income of $364 million a year earlier. The company attributed two-thirds of the swing to noncash adjustments in the value of its Bitcoin holdings, as Bitcoin’s price fell from about $114,100 to $83,600 over the fiscal year.

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CleanSpark also said it sold an undisclosed amount of Bitcoin since September to raise cash for expected acquisitions, as Vecchiarelli said it continues to view its Bitcoin holdings as “a liquid source of non-dilutive capital.”

CleanSpark trims mining fleet as AI buildout advances

CleanSpark also cut about 25,000 machines from its Bitcoin mining fleet in the September quarter, bringing the number in operation to about 200,000.

Vecchiarelli said the reduction improved energy efficiency to 14.8 joules per terahash from 15.8 in the previous quarter, which he said should help CleanSpark stay profitable if mining conditions deteriorate ahead of the 2028 Bitcoin halving.

“Going forward, in terms of hash rate, that will probably fluctuate, but we will continue to mine so as long as it’s profitable.”

In Sandersville, Georgia, CleanSpark said its first AI data hall remains on track for the fourth quarter of 2027. CleanSpark said it expects to start unplugging miners at the site in late 2027 as the data center comes online, then decide whether to relocate or sell them.

CleanSpark shares dropped 7.5% on Tuesday ahead of the earnings release to $5.12 and are down 2.25% in after-hours trading.

The company recorded $576.5 million in total revenue in the full year, down 25% from the previous fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA came in at a loss of $304.2 million for the year.

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