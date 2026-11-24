Bitcoin fell 3.5% the day Nvidia announced Jensen Huang’s resignation as CEO and jumped about 5% on news of his return Monday before giving back the gain by the US stock market close. CoinMarketCap

Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $59,740 at 10:38 am UTC Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap, still 19.2% below its Nov. 11 close of $73,928, the day before Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation.

Meanwhile, Nvidia (NVDA) shares rose over 31% on Monday to close at $165, according to Yahoo Finance. Earlier on Monday, the company’s board announced reinstating Huang as president and CEO of Nvidia.

Australian trading firm Neo-X described Bitcoin’s jump on the Huang news as the kind of move where “venue depth thins and a single-venue price runs ahead of the market.” Its trading desk pointed to withdrawals from US spot Bitcoin funds as one reason the gain faded, saying “Monday’s rally did nothing to reverse that flow.”

On Oct. 29, The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang, a former executive at Nvidia customer Megaspeed, of passing information to Beijing. The Financial Times later reported that US officials believed she and Jensen Huang were romantically involved. China denied the spying allegation.

On Nov. 11, the Times reported a second affair, with Kimberly Powell, an Nvidia vice president who reported directly to Huang. The board accepted his resignation that day.

Related: Tokenized Nvidia market cap surges 159% amid Jensen Huang’s exit