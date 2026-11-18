The combined market value of tokenized stocks tied to Nvidia shares rose about 159% from Nov. 8 to Tuesday, while the chipmaker’s Nasdaq-listed shares fell nearly 17% from their last close before co-founder Jensen Huang publicly admitted to an extramarital affair.

The value of Nvidia (NVDA) tokens tracked by Token Terminal rose from $155 million on Nov. 8 to $401.9 million by Tuesday.

Nvidia shed about $750 billion in market value, falling from $4.5 trillion at the Nov. 6 close to $3.75 trillion at Tuesday’s close, according to Yahoo Finance data.

Huang acknowledged the affair in a message to Nvidia employees on Nov. 8, nearly two weeks after The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials suspected Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang of spying for Beijing. China denied the allegations.

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Nvidia supplies chips that cloud providers such as Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure use to train and run AI models, making its earnings a gauge of global spending on AI infrastructure.

Tokenized stocks are blockchain tokens designed to track the price of a share. In one common setup, an issuer creates tokens backed by shares held by a custodian.

Binance, for example, lists an Nvidia token that can trade when Nasdaq is closed. It gives investors exposure to Nvidia’s share price without shareholder rights. The market value can rise as more tokens enter circulation, even if Nvidia’s share price falls.

Nvidia posts record revenue after Huang’s exit

Huang resigned as president and CEO of Nvidia and stepped down from the company’s board Thursday. Nvidia named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO.

On Tuesday, Nvidia’s board said it “does not intend to reinstate” Huang, shortly after the chipmaker reported record third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% from a year earlier and above Wall Street estimates. Data center sales more than doubled to $107.6 billion, accounting for about 93% of total revenue. Nvidia forecast fourth-quarter sales of about $130 billion.

Nvidia’s shares rose 2.82% to $159.80 in Wednesday premarket trading as of 12:50 pm UTC (07:50 am ET), according to Yahoo Finance.

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