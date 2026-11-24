US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their outflow streak to five consecutive trading days amid a rebound in shares of the largest Bitcoin fund, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).

The funds recorded $569.7 million in net outflows on Monday, bringing November’s total so far to $4.71 billion, according to SoSoValue data. The withdrawals have surpassed June’s record of $4.51 billion, putting the funds on track for their worst month since launching in January 2024.

IBIT shares gained 4.85% on Monday to close at $34.62 before slipping 1.3% in overnight trading, Yahoo Finance data showed. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1.8% over 24 hours to around $60,450, erasing Monday’s rally following Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s reinstatement.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded $2.37 billion in net outflows over the past five trading sessions, led by IBIT’s $1.95 billion in withdrawals. The BlackRock fund broke its daily outflow record twice last week.

Bitwise’s Camran Khosravi attributed IBIT’s record outflows to a broader retreat from risk assets amid tech and artificial intelligence sector concerns and hawkish Federal Reserve signals.

“The largest funds naturally see the largest flows in both directions, and even record daily outflows are small relative to their total assets,” Khosravi told Cointelegraph.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs held $73.6 billion in combined net assets as of Monday, with IBIT holding $45.64 billion, according to WalletPilot data.

Related: Institutions pile back into US Bitcoin ETFs in Q3 after selling streak