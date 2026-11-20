Institutional investment managers’ holdings of US Bitcoin exchange-traded funds climbed to a record high in the third quarter, as they reversed three straight quarters of net selling, according to regulatory filings.

The 13F filings, analyzed by Galaxy Research, show that the reporting companies added an equivalent of 49,229 Bitcoin (BTC) in the third quarter, outpacing the 47,054 Bitcoin they shed over the last three quarters combined. This lifted the reported total holdings to 356,491 BTC, the highest on record.

“The quarter’s accumulation was the work of a few dozen large institutions,” wrote Galaxy’s head of firmwide research Alex Thorn.

Quarterly 13F filings provide a point-in-time snapshot of US-listed securities held by reporting institutional investment managers. Thorn said half of the net addition of spot Bitcoin ETF shares came from advisors and wealth platforms.

Wells Fargo posted the largest increase, adding the equivalent of 14,636 Bitcoin, making it the largest institutional holder of spot Bitcoin ETPs. Other strong gainers included Brevan Howard, Bank of America, Millennium Management and Jane Street.

Largest holders of spot Bitcoin ETP positions in Q3. Source: Galaxy Research

“Early readings suggest longer-term holders make up a growing share of the spot Bitcoin ETF investor base,” Bitwise analyst Camran Khosravi previously told Cointelegraph, when the first batch of 13F filings had begun to come in.

The number of managers reporting a position in a spot Bitcoin ETF also rose for the first time in three quarters, increasing by 191 to 2,166.

This all came as Bitcoin gained about 43% in the third quarter, ending September at $83,621.

Related: Bitcoin ETF assets fall to three-month low as 2026 net outflows top $2.5B

Meanwhile, Galaxy’s data shows BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust accounted for the largest share of holdings reported by 13F filers, with the equivalent of 232,453 BTC held by the filers. This was followed by the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund.

Together, the two funds were responsible for 77% of all Bitcoin held by the reporting entities.

Bitcoin equivalent held by 13F filers. Source: Galaxy Research

US Bitcoin ETFs post two months of outflows

The record institutional holdings in Q3 contrast with more recent weakness in US spot Bitcoin ETFs, with net monthly outflows reaching $515 million in October and $2.9 billion of outflows month to date, according to TFTC’s Bitcoin ETF tracker.

Earlier in the month, Bitwise head of research André Dragosch told Cointelegraph he viewed the selling as “related to a short-term risk-off environment rather than a structural change in institutional sentiment.”

Magazine: Binance’s $6.5B freeze order, Hong Kong ‘suspicious’ of HYPE: Asia Express