“Early readings suggest longer-term holders make up a growing share of the spot Bitcoin ETF investor base,” Bitwise analyst Camran Khosravi previously told Cointelegraph, when the first batch of 13F filings had begun to come in.
The number of managers reporting a position in a spot Bitcoin ETF also rose for the first time in three quarters, increasing by 191 to 2,166.
This all came as Bitcoin gained about 43% in the third quarter, ending September at $83,621.
Related: Bitcoin ETF assets fall to three-month low as 2026 net outflows top $2.5B
Meanwhile, Galaxy’s data shows BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust accounted for the largest share of holdings reported by 13F filers, with the equivalent of 232,453 BTC held by the filers. This was followed by the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund.
Together, the two funds were responsible for 77% of all Bitcoin held by the reporting entities.
The record institutional holdings in Q3 contrast with more recent weakness in US spot Bitcoin ETFs, with net monthly outflows reaching $515 million in October and $2.9 billion of outflows month to date, according to TFTC’s Bitcoin ETF tracker.
Earlier in the month, Bitwise head of research André Dragosch told Cointelegraph he viewed the selling as “related to a short-term risk-off environment rather than a structural change in institutional sentiment.”
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