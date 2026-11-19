US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) ended Wednesday with $77.7 billion in net assets, a three-month low, as net outflows for the year topped $2.5 billion.

The funds recorded $306.4 million in net outflows on Wednesday, according to SoSoValue data. The funds held about 1.25 million Bitcoin (BTC) at Wednesday’s close, according to Walet Pilot.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) held the most Bitcoin, with about 779,870 BTC, followed by the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) with 172,080 BTC and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) with 122,730 BTC.

Bitcoin briefly dipped below $63,000 on Wednesday. It traded at $63,545 at publishing time, down 1.7% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of crypto exchange Giottus, said in a statement shared with Cointelegraph that institutional selling and expectations of tighter US monetary policy continued to weigh on market sentiment.

He also cited onchain data showing that long-term Bitcoin holders had reduced their positions by around 121,151 BTC over 30 days.

Selling pressure also extended to US spot Ether (ETH) ETFs, which recorded around $40 million in outflows Wednesday, bringing their 2026 net withdrawals to roughly $895 million.

Related: Goldman Sachs reports $1.22B in Ether ETFs as ETHA share count jumps