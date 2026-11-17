Banking giant Goldman Sachs reported $1.22 billion in Ether exchange-traded fund (ETF) holdings at the end of September, up from $211.6 million three months earlier, as it increased positions across several funds throughout the third quarter.

The bank increased its holdings in BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) by 352% to 29.96 million shares, worth $602.9 million, according to its Q3 Form 13F filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company also shifted its Bitcoin ETF holdings, reducing its stake in BlackRock’s Bitcoin (BTC) fund while increasing its position in Fidelity’s competing ETF.

The increase coincided with a strong quarter for Ether (ETH), which surged nearly 71% in Q3, according to CoinGlass. US spot Ether ETFs attracted more than $3 billion in net inflows, their strongest quarter of 2026, according to SoSoValue.

Goldman Sachs boosts Ether ETF holdings

BlackRock’s ETHA was not the only Ether ETF in which Goldman Sachs increased its holdings during Q3.

The bank also increased its holdings in Grayscale’s Ethereum Staking Mini ETF (ETH) by 180% to 5.68 million shares, lifting the position’s reported value to $144.9 million from $30.5 million in Q2.

Its holdings in BlackRock’s iShares Staked Ethereum ETF (ETHB) rose 62% to 8.18 million shares, worth $281 million, up from $102.3 million in the previous quarter.

Goldman also reported four additional Ether ETF positions worth a combined $195.4 million, led by $169.6 million in Fidelity’s Ethereum Fund (FETH).

Including the new positions, Goldman’s reported Ether ETF holdings reached approximately $1.22 billion at the end of Q3, up from $211.6 million in Q2.

Goldman shifts Bitcoin ETF holdings as Wells Fargo doubles down

Goldman reduced its IBIT holdings by about 792,000 shares to 16.44 million, although the position’s reported value increased 36% to $778.3 million as IBIT’s price surged 42% over the quarter.

Meanwhile, its FBTC holdings surged more than 50-fold, from 105,840 shares to 5.48 million, bringing their reported value to $397.9 million from just $5.4 million.

Camran Khosravi, research analyst at global asset manager Bitwise, told Cointelegraph that market makers such as Jane Street can shift between Bitcoin ETFs to meet client demand and hedge options positions without necessarily changing their overall Bitcoin exposure.

Related: Jane Street boosts Fidelity Bitcoin ETF holdings nearly 8x, trims IBIT

“13F filings can make routine market-making look like a big bet on one fund,” Khosravi said, noting that the disclosures omit short positions and other instruments that may offset reported holdings.

While Goldman trimmed its IBIT shares, Wells Fargo more than doubled its holdings in the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF. The bank’s Q3 filing showed its IBIT position rising 103% to 49.58 million shares, worth around $2.35 billion, while its ETHA holdings increased 125% to 22 million shares.

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