Harvard University and Dartmouth College reported unchanged share counts in BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) at the end of the third quarter as a Bitcoin rally lifted the value of both stakes.

Harvard held 3.04 million shares of the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), worth about $144.1 million at the end of September, while Dartmouth reported 201,531 shares valued at $9.5 million, according to Form 13F filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

IBIT gained about 42% in Q3 as Bitcoin (BTC) rallied nearly 43%. Both posted their strongest quarterly gains of 2026 through September.

Harvard has reported the same IBIT share count since the end of March, after cutting its holdings by 43% in Q1 and 21% in Q4 2025. Dartmouth has reported the same 201,531 shares since first disclosing its Bitcoin ETF position in Q4 2025.

Harvard increased its share count in the State Street’s SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) nearly 20-fold in Q3, to 1.16 million from 58,862. The position was worth $442.2 million at the end of September.

Dartmouth again reported 304,803 shares of the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF and 178,148 shares of the Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF. The positions were worth $4.9 million and $4.5 million, respectively, at quarter-end.

The steady university holdings contrasted with moves by major financial companies. Jane Street reduced its IBIT shares by 19% in Q3, while JPMorgan Chase increased the number of shares it held by 9.6%, according to their latest quarterly filings.

Related: Barclays boosts BlackRock’s IBIT stake 48% ahead of key Q3 13F filings