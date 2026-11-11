Khosravi said financial advisers at major banks and wealth platforms can now recommend Bitcoin ETFs to clients, a development he expects to become increasingly visible in institutional filings over the coming quarters.
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The figures remain preliminary, with major holders including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and hedge funds Millennium and Schonfeld yet to report their positions ahead of the upcoming deadline.
Rising Bitcoin ETF valuations do not necessarily reflect fresh institutional buying, according to Jonatan Randin, senior market analyst at PrimeXBT.
“It’s important to look at the holdings in shares and not just the increase in dollar amount,” Randin told Cointelegraph, noting that IBIT gained about 41% in price in Q3.
Separately, an October CoinShares survey found that diversification accounted for 40% of responses on why investors held digital assets, compared with less than 9% for speculation.
Randin cautioned that the filings capture holdings as of Sept. 30, before Bitcoin’s subsequent decline and outflows from spot ETFs. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded about $6.34 billion in net inflows during the third quarter, followed by roughly $2.1 billion in net outflows in Q4 through Tuesday, according to SoSoValue data.
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